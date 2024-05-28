Kongsberg Automotive Appoints Christian Johansson As CFO

(RTTNews) - Kongsberg Automotive said that it has appointed Christian Johansson as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 3, 2024. He succeeds Frank Heffter, who has decided to leave the company to pursue opportunities outside the organization.

Johansson has over 30 years of extensive international experience in global industrial and automotive companies, including over a decade-long senior leadership role at Volvo Group as the Chief Financial Officer of Volvo Trucks.

Johansson is currently the interim Group Chief Financial Officer of Colmec Group and recently served as Group Chief Financial Officer for Lantmannen, SKF Group, and Gunnebo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.