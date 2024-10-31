News & Insights

Kongsberg Automotive Announces Cost-Saving Measures Amid Market Challenges

October 31, 2024 — 02:48 am EDT

Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA (KGAUF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Automotive is implementing new cost-saving initiatives to counteract reduced customer demand, targeting annual savings and operational efficiencies to bolster long-term profitability. The company has adjusted its 2024 financial guidance to reflect lower expected revenues and earnings, while maintaining its new business wins forecast. These strategic measures include workforce reductions and operational restructuring, aiming for a more competitive and sustainable future.

