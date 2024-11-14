Kong Sun Holdings’ New Finance Lease Agreement

Kong Sun Holdings Limited (HK:0295) has released an update.

Kong Sun Holdings Limited has announced a finance lease agreement where Shenzhen Financial Leasing will purchase assets from Suzhou Xuqiang for RMB85 million and lease them back over 13 years. This arrangement, deemed a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, involves the transfer of legal ownership of the leased assets to Shenzhen Financial Leasing during the lease period. Upon completion of payments and a nominal fee, ownership will revert to Suzhou Xuqiang.

For further insights into HK:0295 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.