News & Insights

Stocks

Kong Sun Holdings’ New Finance Lease Agreement

November 14, 2024 — 03:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kong Sun Holdings Limited (HK:0295) has released an update.

Kong Sun Holdings Limited has announced a finance lease agreement where Shenzhen Financial Leasing will purchase assets from Suzhou Xuqiang for RMB85 million and lease them back over 13 years. This arrangement, deemed a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, involves the transfer of legal ownership of the leased assets to Shenzhen Financial Leasing during the lease period. Upon completion of payments and a nominal fee, ownership will revert to Suzhou Xuqiang.

For further insights into HK:0295 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.