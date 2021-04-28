Kone's shares descend more than 4% after orders slip

Adds details, share price, outlook

HELSINKI, April 28 (Reuters) - Kone's KNEBV.HE shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday after the Finnish elevator and escalator maker posted sales and profit that beat expectations, but reported a decline in received orders.

Kone reported a rise in operating profit to 249.8 million euros ($301.53 million) from 197.2 million a year ago on sales of 2.3 billion euros following continued growth in China.

This was above the mean estimate of 14 analysts polled by Refinitiv for operating profit of 240.3 euros and sales of 2.22 billion.

The growth in China, however, was offset by declines in the rest of Asia-Pacific, the EMEA region and North America, where the company said the market fell significantly.

Shares fell 4.5% to 69.9 euros at 10.14 GMT after the company reported first-quarter orders received had declined by 1.6% to 2.08 billion euros in part because of rising material costs.

The company said its full-year core result for 2021 remained on track to grow 2%-6% from 2020 and the adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin would be 12.4%-13.2%.

($1 = 0.8284 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, Editing by Michael Kahn, Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

