Konecranes, Cargotec merger pushed to end of first-half as authorities press on

Finnish engineering group Konecranes said on Thursday it expects to complete its merger with cargo handling company Cargotec only by the end of the first half of 2022, saying authorities' remedy requirements were "more complex than expected".

"Konecranes and Cargotec are awaiting the authorities' decisions and continue to work towards the merger being completed by the end of H1 2022," Konecranes said in a statement.

