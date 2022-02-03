Konecranes, Cargotec merger pushed to end of first-half as authorities press on

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering group Konecranes KCRA.HE said on Thursday it expects to complete its merger with cargo handling company Cargotec CGCBV.HE only by the end of the first half of 2022, saying authorities' remedy requirements were "more complex than expected".

"Konecranes and Cargotec are awaiting the authorities' decisions and continue to work towards the merger being completed by the end of H1 2022," Konecranes said in a statement.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki, Editing by Anne Kauranen and Shailesh Kuber)

