Konecranes, Cargotec merger pushed back due to complex remedies

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering group Konecranes KCRA.HE said on Thursday it expects to complete its merger with Cargotec CGCBV.HE by the end of the first half of 2022, saying authorities' remedy requirements were "more complex than expected".

The plan to merge Finnish cargo-handling machinery maker Cargotec and engineering company Konecranes was announced in October 2020, when it was estimated the combined company would have a market value of around 4.5 billion euros ($5.11 billion).

The deal was held up by EU and UK regulators, but in December the companies proposed to divest parts of their business to facilitate the merger of equals.

"Based on ongoing dialogue with authorities, the remedy requirements are more complex than expected," Konecranes said in a statement on Thursday.

The European Competition Authority is expected to announce its decision on the merger on March 3, after postponing the verdict date from January.

"Until all merger closing conditions are met and the deal is completed, both companies continue to operate fully separately and independently", Konecranes added.

The deal is supported by the Finnish government's investment arm Solidium, which is Konecranes' second top owner.

However, the UK Competition and Markets Authority said in November the merger could result in a smaller supplier base for the customers in the country. It also warned the deal might lead to lower service quality and higher prices.

