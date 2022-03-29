Konecranes, Cargotec cancel merger after UK watchdog says no

Boleslaw Lasocki Reuters
March 29 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering groups Konecranes KCRA.HE and Cargotec CGCBV.HE decided on Tuesday to cancel their planned merger after the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority blocked the transaction.

The British watchdog decided to block the deal earlier on Tuesday, citing "substantial competition concerns".

