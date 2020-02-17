Kone withdraws from talks to buy Thyssenkrupp elevator business

Finland's Kone has withdrawn from discussions with its German rival Thyssenkrupp to acquire its elevator technology business, the Finnish company said on Monday.

The announcement came after Thyssenkrupp said it had shortlisted two private equity buyout consortia in the ongoing auction, ruling out Kone as a bidder.

Kone shares fell 5.9% on the news, at 1430 GMT.

