Kone withdraws from talks to buy Thyssenkrupp elevator business

HELSINKI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Finland's Kone KNEBV.HE has withdrawn from discussions with its German rival Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE to acquire its elevator technology business, the Finnish company said on Monday.

The announcement came after Thyssenkrupp said it had shortlisted two private equity buyout consortia in the ongoing auction, ruling out Kone as a bidder.

Kone shares fell 5.9% on the news, at 1430 GMT.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen. Editing by Jane Merriman)

