KONE Q4 Adj. EBIT Rises, Sales Up 5.2%; To Renew Operating Model, Cut Approx. 1,000 Jobs

(RTTNews) - KONE Corp. (KNYJF.PK) reported that its fourth quarter net income declined to 276.3 million euros from 278.1 million euros, previous year. Basic earnings per share was 0.53 euros, flat with prior year. Adjusted EBIT was 365.0 million euros, up 1.6%.

Sales grew by 5.2% to 2.91 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, sales grew by 2.9%. Orders received declined by 9.8% to 1.94 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, orders declined by 11.2%.

For 2023, KONE expects sales at comparable exchange rates to be at a similar level as in the previous year. The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to start to recover due to improved margins on orders received in 2022 and continued solid performance in the maintenance business.

Also, KONE plans to renew its operating model. The new structure is planned to be effective on July 1, 2023. The initial estimates are that the measures could result in the reduction of approximately 1,000 jobs globally, of which 150 are expected to be in Finland. The planned changes are estimated to generate annual cost savings of around 100 million euros. Restructuring costs related to the program are expected to amount to a total of approximately 130 million euros, the majority of which are expected to accrue during 2023.

