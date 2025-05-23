Is Kone Oyj (KNYJY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (KNYJY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR is one of 190 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNYJY's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that KNYJY has returned about 30.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 3.2%. As we can see, Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Keyence Corporation (KYCCF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.9%.

Over the past three months, Keyence Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.3% so far this year, so KNYJY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Keyence Corporation falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #137. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.4%.

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR and Keyence Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

