KONE Corp. Q4 Adj. EBIT Declines; Sales Up 5.6%

(RTTNews) - KONE Corp. (KNYJF.PK) reported that its fourth quarter net income declined to 278.1 million euros from 287.2 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.53 euros compared to 0.55 euros. Adjusted EBIT was 359.4 euros, compared to 380.6 million euros, previous year.

Sales grew by 5.6% to 2.77 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, sales grew by 1.8%. Orders received grew by 4.2% to 2.15 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, orders grew by 0.4%.

For 2022, the company expects sales growth will be in the range of 2% to 7% at comparable exchange rates. The adjusted EBIT is expected to be in the range 1.18-1.33 billion euros.

The Board proposed that a dividend of 1.7475 euros be paid on the outstanding 76,208,712 class A shares and 1.7500 euros on the outstanding 441,753,623 class B shares. Also, the Board proposed an extra dividend of 0.3475 euros to be paid on the outstanding 76,208,712 class A shares and 0.3500 euros on the outstanding 441,753,623 class B shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.