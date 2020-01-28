Kone bids 17 bln eur for Thyssenkrupp elevator unit - source

Finland's Kone, one of the contenders to buy the elevator unit of its German rival Thyssenkrupp, has made a bid worth 17 billion euros ($18.9 billion) for the business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.