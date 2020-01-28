Kone bids 17 bln eur for Thyssenkrupp elevator unit - source

Finland's Kone, one of the contenders to buy the elevator unit of its German rival Thyssenkrupp, has made a bid worth 17 billion euros ($18.9 billion) for the business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

