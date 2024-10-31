Konami Reports Strong Six-Month Financial Performance

News & Insights

KONAMI HOLDINGS (JP:9766) has released an update.

Konami Group Corporation reported a significant increase in profits for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with revenue rising by 19.7% compared to the previous year. The company’s earnings per share also saw a notable increase, reflecting strong financial performance. Investors can look forward to a year-end dividend payout forecasted to be slightly higher than the previous year.

