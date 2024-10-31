Konami Reports Strong Six-Month Financial Performance

KONAMI HOLDINGS (JP:9766) has released an update.

Konami Group Corporation reported a significant increase in profits for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with revenue rising by 19.7% compared to the previous year. The company’s earnings per share also saw a notable increase, reflecting strong financial performance. Investors can look forward to a year-end dividend payout forecasted to be slightly higher than the previous year.

For further insights into JP:9766 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.