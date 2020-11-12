Konami Holdings H1 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Konami Holdings Corp. (KNM) reported profit to owners of parent of 13.79 billion yen for the six months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 15.20 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share declined to 101.90 yen from 110.67 yen. Operating profit increased to 21.37 billion yen from 20.92 billion yen, previous year.

First half total revenue decreased to 116.07 billion yen from 121.09 billion yen, prior year. Product sales revenue was 27.01 billion yen compared to 30.84 billion yen, last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.