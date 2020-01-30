Konami Holdings 9-month Profit Down; Cuts FY View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Konami Holdings Corp. (KNM), an entertainment and health fitness company, reported Thursday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of the parent declined 40.1 percent to 16.31 billion yen from 27.22 billion yen in the same period last year.

Earnings per share were 118.80 yen, compared to 198.17 yen in the previous-year period.

Operating profit for the period declined 39.2 percent to 23.98 billion yen from 39.44 billion yen last year.

Revenue edged up 0.2 percent to 193.11 billion yen from 192.63 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year ending March 2020, the company now expects attributable profit of 21 billion yen or 155.29 yen per share, and revenue of 263.50 billion yen.

The company previously expected attributable profit of 30 billion yen or 221.84 yen per share, and revenue of 270 billion yen.

The revised outlook reflects 30 percent drop in attributable profit from last year, and a 2.4 percent drop in revenue.

