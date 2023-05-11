Konami Group Q1 Profit Declines; Revenue Up 4.9%

(RTTNews) - Konami Group Corp (KNM) reported fiscal year profit to owners of parent of 34.89 billion yen, a decline of 36.3% from previous year. Earnings per share was 257.49 yen compared to 404.62 yen. Business profit was 56.61 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 29.5%. Fiscal year revenue was 314.32 billion yen, up 4.9% from prior year.

For the year ending March 31, 2024, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 302.45 yen; and revenue of 328.0 billion yen.

