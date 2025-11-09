Konami Group (LSE:KNM) Price Target Increased by 35.09% to 25,061.64

The average one-year price target for Konami Group (LSE:KNM) has been revised to 25,061.64 GBX / share. This is an increase of 35.09% from the prior estimate of 18,551.35 GBX dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19,390.26 GBX to a high of 33,833.94 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 154.64% from the latest reported closing price of 9,842.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Konami Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNM is 0.25%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 9,579K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,385K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNM by 9.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 862K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNM by 22.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 660K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNM by 8.94% over the last quarter.

STESX - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 520K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNM by 13.06% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 372K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNM by 3.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.