KONAMI Group H1 Profit Rises, Revenue Up 3.7% - Quick Facts

November 02, 2023 — 04:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - KONAMI Group Corp. (KNM) reported that its first half profit to owners of parent was 26.83 billion yen, an increase of 35.2% from previous year. Earnings per share was 197.95 yen compared to 146.48 yen. Revenue was 153.85 billion yen, up 3.7%.

For fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 302.45 yen, and profit to owners of parent of 41 billion yen, and revenue of 328 billion yen.

