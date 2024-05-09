News & Insights

Markets

Konami FY Profit Rises

May 09, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Konami (KNM) reported profit to owners of parent of 59.2 billion yen for the year Ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 69.6% from last year. Earnings per share was 436.50 yen compared to 258.81 yen. Revenue was 360.3 billion yen, up 14.6% from last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 59.5 billion yen; basic earnings per share of 438.93 yen; and revenue of 380.0 billion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.