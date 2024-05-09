Konami FY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Konami (KNM) reported profit to owners of parent of 59.2 billion yen for the year Ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 69.6% from last year. Earnings per share was 436.50 yen compared to 258.81 yen. Revenue was 360.3 billion yen, up 14.6% from last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 59.5 billion yen; basic earnings per share of 438.93 yen; and revenue of 380.0 billion yen.

