Konami Corp. 9-month Profit Rises; Revenue Down 0.6%

(RTTNews) - Konami Corp. (KNM) reported that its profit to owners of parent was 27.0 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 65.6 percent from prior year. Earnings per share was 199.46 yen compared to 118.80 yen.

For the nine month period, revenue was 191.93 billion yen, down 0.6 percent from prior year.

The company noted that the dividend on an annual basis for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, will be the same amount as the previous fiscal year.

