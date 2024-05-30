Komplett Bank Sets New Bond Rate for Mid-2024

Komplett Bank ASA (DE:KBN) has released an update.

Komplett Bank ASA has established a new bond interest rate of 9.71% for the period between June 3, 2024, and September 3, 2024, for its floating-rate note identified by ISIN NO0010941131, under the ticker KOMP05 PRO. This adjustment follows the guidelines outlined in the bond agreement.

