Komplett Bank Sets New Bond Rate for Mid-2024

May 30, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

Komplett Bank ASA (DE:KBN) has released an update.

Komplett Bank ASA has established a new bond interest rate of 9.71% for the period between June 3, 2024, and September 3, 2024, for its floating-rate note identified by ISIN NO0010941131, under the ticker KOMP05 PRO. This adjustment follows the guidelines outlined in the bond agreement.

