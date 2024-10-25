Komplett ASA Focuses on Strategic Growth Amidst Revenue Decline

Komplett ASA (DE:GJ60) has released an update.

Komplett ASA faced a 3.1% decrease in operating revenue in Q3 2024, impacted by weak consumer spending and fierce competition. Despite the downturn, the company improved its working capital and liquidity, and anticipates a more positive trading environment as consumer sentiment improves and strategic initiatives take hold. Komplett remains focused on cost optimization and leveraging its scalable platform to maintain a competitive edge.

