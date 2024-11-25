News & Insights

Komplett ASA Director Sells Shares on Oslo Exchange

November 25, 2024 — 09:38 am EST

Komplett ASA (DE:GJ60) has released an update.

Anders Odden, a board director at Komplett ASA, has sold 8,333 shares at NOK 8.30 each on the Oslo Stock Exchange, leaving him and related parties without shares in the company. Komplett ASA is a prominent online electronics and IT retailer in Scandinavia, known for its efficient business model and customer focus.

For further insights into DE:GJ60 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

