Komplett ASA Director Sells Shares on Oslo Exchange

Anders Odden, a board director at Komplett ASA, has sold 8,333 shares at NOK 8.30 each on the Oslo Stock Exchange, leaving him and related parties without shares in the company. Komplett ASA is a prominent online electronics and IT retailer in Scandinavia, known for its efficient business model and customer focus.

