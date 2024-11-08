Komori Corporation Boosts Financial Outlook for FY2025

Komori (JP:6349) has released an update.

Komori Corporation has revised its financial forecast for the full fiscal year, anticipating higher net sales and profits compared to earlier projections. The company now expects net sales of 1,133 million yen and profits attributable to owners of 61 million yen. Additionally, Komori has increased its annual dividend forecast from 40 yen to 50 yen.

