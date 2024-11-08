News & Insights

Stocks

Komori Corporation Boosts Financial Outlook for FY2025

November 08, 2024 — 03:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Komori (JP:6349) has released an update.

Komori Corporation has revised its financial forecast for the full fiscal year, anticipating higher net sales and profits compared to earlier projections. The company now expects net sales of 1,133 million yen and profits attributable to owners of 61 million yen. Additionally, Komori has increased its annual dividend forecast from 40 yen to 50 yen.

For further insights into JP:6349 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KMRCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.