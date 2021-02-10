Komercni Banka's Q4 profit above estimates, aims for dividend return

PRAGUE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka BKOM.PR on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected 46% fall in quarterly net profit, after loan provisions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic eased slightly.

The bank, the third largest in the Czech Republic and majority owned by France's Societe Generale SOGN.PA, also said it intends to resume dividend payments as soon as regulators allow.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) had said it was setting profit distribution restrictions in line with other European regulators and would assess dividend proposals on an individual basis.

Komercni Banka said it expects discussions with the regulator on dividend payments to start in March, and added that its capital adequacy, at 22.3%, was well above regulatory minimums.

Full-year net profit fell 45% in 2020 to 8.16 billion crowns ($384.60 million), while fourth-quarter attributable net profit came in at 2.07 billion crowns, above the average estimate of 1.72 billion in a Reuters poll.

The bank's cost of risk, reflecting provisioning against losses from loans and investments, hit 1.17 billion crowns, less than a poll estimate of 1.58 billion crowns.

Net banking income fell 10% to 7.32 billion crowns in the quarter, including an 11% fall in net interest income as interest rates remained low.

Komercni Banka said it expected flattish revenue in 2021 amid continued pressure on interest income. Net fees should rebound by mid-single digits on improved economic activity, it said in its outlook.

It added that risk costs should decrease from 2020 levels.

($1 = 21.2170 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.