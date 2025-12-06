Komercní banka, a.s. (KMERF) Price Target Increased by 26.71% to 51.86

The average one-year price target for Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCPK:KMERF) has been revised to $51.86 / share. This is an increase of 26.71% from the prior estimate of $40.93 dated May 31, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.95 to a high of $58.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.88% from the latest reported closing price of $35.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Komercní banka, a.s.. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMERF is 0.21%, an increase of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 7,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,079K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMERF by 6.28% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 975K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMERF by 10.99% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 709K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMERF by 0.71% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 457K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMERF by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 277K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.