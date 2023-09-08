Komercni Banka expects hit from end of remuneration for minimum reserves

PRAGUE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka said on Friday it expected to see a material impact from the Czech National Bank's decision to stop remunerating required minimum reserves.

The stipulated amount of the required minimum reserves for the current maintenance period stands at approximately 19.6 billion crowns," Komercni Banka, the country's third biggest lender, said.

"Cancelling of remuneration of the required minimum reserves thus represents a decrease in interest income of KB Group by approximately 115 million crowns ($5.05 million) per month, in comparison with the currently applicable remuneration at the two-week repo rate of 7%."

($1 = 22.7570 Czech crowns)

