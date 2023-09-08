News & Insights

Komercni Banka expects hit from end of remuneration for minimum reserves

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 08, 2023 — 05:53 am EDT

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka said on Friday it expected to see a material impact from the Czech National Bank's decision to stop remunerating required minimum reserves.

The stipulated amount of the required minimum reserves for the current maintenance period stands at approximately 19.6 billion crowns," Komercni Banka, the country's third biggest lender, said.

"Cancelling of remuneration of the required minimum reserves thus represents a decrease in interest income of KB Group by approximately 115 million crowns ($5.05 million) per month, in comparison with the currently applicable remuneration at the two-week repo rate of 7%."

($1 = 22.7570 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.