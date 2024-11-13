Komehyo Holdings Reports Increased Sales and Dividend Forecast

Komehyo Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:2780) has released an update.

Komehyo Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 31.6% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, despite declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company maintained its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, projecting a 21% rise in net sales and a 13.6% increase in operating profit. Investors may find the increased dividend forecast for the fiscal year noteworthy, signaling confidence in future growth.

For further insights into JP:2780 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.