Komehyo Holdings Reports Increased Sales and Dividend Forecast

November 13, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

Komehyo Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:2780) has released an update.

Komehyo Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 31.6% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, despite declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company maintained its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, projecting a 21% rise in net sales and a 13.6% increase in operating profit. Investors may find the increased dividend forecast for the fiscal year noteworthy, signaling confidence in future growth.

