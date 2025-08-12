Komax H1 Operating Result Declines

(RTTNews) - Komax Group posted a first half loss after tax of 3.5 million Swiss francs compared to net income of 2.5 million Swiss francs, prior year. The Group reported positive operating result or EBIT of 6.2 million Swiss francs compared to 10.4 million francs, last year. EBIT margin was 2.2% compared to 3.2%.

First half revenue decreased by 13.3% to 280.3 million Swiss francs. Order intake was up 2.9% to 277.4 million francs.

In fiscal 2025, the Group expects revenues of around 580 million Swiss francs, and a slightly positive EBIT before restructuring expenses.

