Komax Group Pursues Legal Action Over Patent Infringement Against Chinese Competitor

November 20, 2025 — 10:31 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Komax Group has initiated legal proceedings against Chinese company Hacint Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd, citing probable infringement of several patents.

Komax holds a global intellectual property portfolio comprising more than 1,200 patents, utility models, and design rights. Depending on jurisdiction and scope, these rights safeguard not only the machines themselves but also the processes they perform and, in certain cases, the products derived directly from those patented processes.

As the market and technology leader in automated wire processing, Komax has long pursued a consistent strategy of protecting its intellectual property. The company remains committed to enforcing its rights against any form of violation.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
