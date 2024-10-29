Komatsu Ltd. Shifts to IFRS for Better Transparency

Komatsu Ltd. (JP:6301) has released an update.

Komatsu Ltd. is set to enhance its financial transparency by adopting International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for its consolidated financial statements from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2029, replacing the U.S. GAAP. This move aims to improve the international comparability of its financial information in the capital markets.

