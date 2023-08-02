Komatsu Ltd - ADR (KMTUY) Price Target Increased by 8.40% to 29.99

The average one-year price target for Komatsu Ltd - ADR (OTC:KMTUY) has been revised to 29.99 / share. This is an increase of 8.40% from the prior estimate of 27.66 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.67 to a high of 35.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.39% from the latest reported closing price of 27.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Komatsu Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 23.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMTUY is 0.28%, a decrease of 21.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 5,475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 1,559K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMTUY by 4.88% over the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 1,501K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares, representing a decrease of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMTUY by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 1,416K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMTUY by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 737K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RTNAX - Tax-Managed International Equity Fund holds 111K shares. No change in the last quarter.

