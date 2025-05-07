Is Komatsu (KMTUY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Komatsu Ltd. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 190 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Komatsu Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMTUY's full-year earnings has moved 20.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, KMTUY has returned 8.5% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 7.8%. This means that Komatsu Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (KNYJY) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.3%.

The consensus estimate for Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 7.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Komatsu Ltd. belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.6% this year, meaning that KMTUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved -12.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Komatsu Ltd. and Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

