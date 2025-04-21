Is Komatsu (KMTUY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Komatsu Ltd. is one of 192 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Komatsu Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMTUY's full-year earnings has moved 17.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, KMTUY has moved about 4.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -13.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Komatsu Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (KNYJY). The stock has returned 20.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Komatsu Ltd. is a member of the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 17.9% this year, meaning that KMTUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #49. The industry has moved -20.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Komatsu Ltd. and Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

