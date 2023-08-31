Komatsu (KMTUF) Price Target Increased by 10.88% to 30.70

The average one-year price target for Komatsu (OTC:KMTUF) has been revised to 30.70 / share. This is an increase of 10.88% from the prior estimate of 27.69 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.81 to a high of 39.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.14% from the latest reported closing price of 26.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Komatsu. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMTUF is 0.36%, a decrease of 2.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 141,281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,103K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,082K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMTUF by 1.52% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 9,701K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 9,596K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 8,370K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,546K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMTUF by 0.21% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 7,792K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,872K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMTUF by 2.54% over the last quarter.

