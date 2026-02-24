Komatsu (KMTUF) Price Target Increased by 22.68% to 39.23

The average one-year price target for Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUF) has been revised to $39.23 / share. This is an increase of 22.68% from the prior estimate of $31.97 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.45 to a high of $63.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.88% from the latest reported closing price of $29.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Komatsu. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 27.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMTUF is 0.32%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.41% to 100,881K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,379K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,671K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMTUF by 9.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,317K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,859K shares , representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMTUF by 5.28% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 6,039K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,173K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMTUF by 1.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,857K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,756K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMTUF by 7.14% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 5,290K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,627K shares , representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMTUF by 4.50% over the last quarter.

