News & Insights

Markets

Komatsu H1 Net Income Rises; Net Sales Up 12.6%

October 27, 2023 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK) reported that its first half net income attributable to company increased by 26.4% to 205.5 billion yen. Earnings per share was 217.34 yen compared to 171.94 yen.

For the first six-month period, consolidated net sales were 1.82 trillion yen, an increase of 12.6% from a year ago.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the company now expects: net sales of 3.66 trillion yen; and basic earnings per share of 359.48 yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.