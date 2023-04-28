Komatsu FY22 Profit Climbs On Strong Sales

(RTTNews) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of construction, mining, forestry, and military equipment, reported Friday that its fiscal 2022 net income attributable to the company grew 45.1 percent to 326.4 billion Japanese yen from last year's 224.9 billion yen.

Operating profit expanded 54.8 percent to 490.7 billion yen from 317 billion yen a year ago. Operating profit ratio was 13.8 percent, up 2.5 points.

Consolidated net sales advanced 26.4 percent to 3.54 trillion yen from 2.80 trillion yen a year earlier.

Construction, Mining & Utility Equipment sales grew 28.6 percent from last year to 3.30 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.