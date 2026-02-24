Komatsu - Depositary Receipt (KMTUY) Price Target Increased by 21.07% to 38.85

The average one-year price target for Komatsu - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:KMTUY) has been revised to $38.85 / share. This is an increase of 21.07% from the prior estimate of $32.08 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.13 to a high of $63.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.17% from the latest reported closing price of $29.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Komatsu - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMTUY is 0.27%, an increase of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.97% to 905K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 717K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares , representing a decrease of 22.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMTUY by 37.30% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 46K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMTUY by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Everett Harris holds 41K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 24K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMTUY by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 21K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 31.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMTUY by 34.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.