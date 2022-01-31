Komatsu 9-month Profit Climbs, Backs FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of construction, mining, forestry, and military equipment, reported Monday that its nine-month net income attributable to the company climbed 135.7 percent to 155.50 billion Japanese yen from last year's 65.98 billion yen.

Operating income surged 108.1 percent from last year to 223.76 billion yen. This was mainly due to expanded sales volume and improved selling prices in many regions in the construction, mining and utility equipment business.

Consolidated net sales totaled 2.01 trillion yen, up 33.1 percent from 1.51 trillion yen a year ago.

In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, demand for both construction and mining equipment was strong around the world, except for China, as the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic shrank from the corresponding period a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect attributable net income of 187 billion yen or 197.85 yen per share, operating income of 282 billion yen and net sales of 2.68 trillion yen, all above the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.