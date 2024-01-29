News & Insights

Markets

Kolibri Global Expects FY24 Revenue Between $60 Mln And $65 Mln

January 29, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KEI) Monday said it expects fiscal 24 revenue to be in the range of $60 million to $65 million. This is 18%-23% up from the company's revenue outlook for fiscal 23.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA for the year is expected to be between $46 million and $51 million, 18%-24% increase from fiscal 23 outlook.

Average production is expected to be in the range of 3,500 boepd to 4,000 boepd, 25% to 33% more than then fiscal 23 production outlook.

"We are looking forward to another strong year of revenue and cash flow growth for the Company, based on our 2024 forecast....The forecasted well costs were $7.2 million last year, and the cost for the last two Emery wells was about $5.4 million, which is a 25% reduction in well costs," commented Wolf Regener, President and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.