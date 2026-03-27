Kolibri Global Energy (TSX:KEI) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Kolibri Global Energy (TSX:KEI) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $7.14 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.02% from the latest reported closing price of $7.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kolibri Global Energy. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 47.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEI is 0.06%, an increase of 49.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 14,327K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polygon Management holds 6,935K shares representing 19.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,071K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 34.78% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,340K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares , representing an increase of 31.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 80.80% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 800K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 31.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 379K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 63.06% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 370K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 28.18% over the last quarter.

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