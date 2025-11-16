Kolibri Global Energy (TSX:KEI) Price Target Decreased by 12.50% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Kolibri Global Energy (TSX:KEI) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is a decrease of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.82% from the latest reported closing price of $5.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kolibri Global Energy. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 61.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEI is 0.04%, an increase of 50.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 15,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polygon Management holds 7,071K shares representing 20.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,069K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 44.14% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 918K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares , representing a decrease of 34.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 89.98% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 800K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 72.12% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 704K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 374K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing a decrease of 21.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 67.87% over the last quarter.

