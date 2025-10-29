Kolibri Global Energy (TSX:KEI) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Kolibri Global Energy (TSX:KEI) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.00% from the latest reported closing price of $6.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kolibri Global Energy. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 125.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEI is 0.05%, an increase of 80.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.02% to 16,757K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polygon Management holds 7,069K shares representing 19.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,071K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 56.78% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,231K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 85.93% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 800K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 72.17% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 704K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 556K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares , representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEI by 80.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.