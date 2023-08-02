News & Insights

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Price Target Increased by 34.45% to 10.20

August 02, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 34.45% from the prior estimate of 7.59 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.21% from the latest reported closing price of 6.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kolibri Global Energy. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEI is 0.00%, a decrease of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 81.62% to 31K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:KEI / Kolibri Global Energy Inc Shares Held by Institutions

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

