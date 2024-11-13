Kolibri Global Energy reports Q3 EPS 14c vs. 6c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $16.48M vs. $16.38M last year. KEI’s president and CEO, Wolf Regener commented: “We are pleased that the Company continues to increase production, adjusted EBITDA and net income as we continue our 2024 drilling program to demonstrate the growth potential of our field. Our production increased by 11% during the quarter and our net income more than doubled. We expect continued growth in the fourth quarter as we enter into a new phase of the Company’s development where we believe the most economic strategy is to drill longer laterals. The three Alicia Renee wells, our first 1.5-mile lateral wells, are still flowing back the fracture stimulation fluid. The wells are still cleaning up, but over the last five days, the Alicia 2-11-3H well has averaged 1,049 Barrels of oil equivalent per day (“BOEPD”) (720 barrels of oil per day (“BOPD”)), the Alicia 2-11-4H well has averaged 845 BOEPD (590 BOPD) and the Alicia 2-11-5H well has averaged 630 BOEPD (435 BOPD).”

