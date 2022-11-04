Markets

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Q3 Income Advances

November 04, 2022 — 07:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KEI) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $9.299 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $0.608 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 152.4% to $9.867 million from $3.910 million last year.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $9.299 Mln. vs. $0.608 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.867 Mln vs. $3.910 Mln last year.

