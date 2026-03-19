Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Reports Drop In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.26 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $5.64 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.5% to $14.74 million from $17.44 million last year.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.26 Mln. vs. $5.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $14.74 Mln vs. $17.44 Mln last year.

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