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Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Q1 Profit Falls

May 14, 2026 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.027 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $5.765 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.5% to $19.569 million from $16.373 million last year.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.027 Mln. vs. $5.765 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $19.569 Mln vs. $16.373 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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