Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.77 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $3.35 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.6% to $16.37 million from $14.29 million last year.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.77 Mln. vs. $3.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $16.37 Mln vs. $14.29 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.